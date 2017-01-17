Register
    Poland Dissatisfied With Russian Reply to Note on Kaczynski Plane Crash

    Poland is not satisfied with the Russian reply to the note demanding to provide recordings of cockpit talks from the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed near the Russian city of Smolensk in 2010 killing then-President Lech Kaczynski, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched on the subject of the plane crash during his annual press conference. He said the bodyguard had demanded to land the plane, though the pilot said it was impossible. Putin added that the bodyguard had refused to convey the pilot’s words to President Kaczynski and said: "Go on, do whatever you want, but land the plane".

    "These explanations do not satisfy Poland. They do not explain President Putin’s words, who gave different quotes, cited the recordings. We don't have such recordings," the minister said in Brussels, as cited by the European Commission website.

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Poland Seeks to Put Issue of Kaczynski Plane Wreckage Return on Int'l Agenda
    Warsaw said they do not own such recordings and demanded to provide them to Poland. The Russian Embassy in Poland replied to the note, saying that all the recordings had been studied with the participation of Polish experts and transferred to the Polish side, and adding that Russia has no new recordings.

    On April 10, 2010, a Polish jet airliner carrying Kaczynski, his wife and officials crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died in the crash. The Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee said that the flight crew’s decision not to reroute the plane to an alternative aerodrome had led to the crash.

      jas
      Poland and some of the other former USSR states act crazy. What's their problem? The USSR is gone. Stalin is gone. Putin wasn't their problem in WWII. Does Poland understand that the USSR is gone?
