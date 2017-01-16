Register
20:37 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People showing 'Esteladas' (pro-independence Catalan flags) during the XXVI human towers, or 'castells', competetion in Tarragona on October 2, 2016.

    Catalan Independence Movement Launches Campaign Without Referendum Approval

    © AFP 2016/ Lluis Gene
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5020

    Catalan separatists have launched a campaign to convince voters in the run-up to a yet-unsanctioned secession referendum that Catalonia will be freer and more prosperous when independent from Spain.

    Upon taking office in January 2016, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont vowed the region would hold an independence referendum within 18 months. While the Spanish Constitutional Court suspended a resolution on the move passed by the Catalan parliament in July, Puigdemont said the region would ignore the decision, and in September almost one million Catalans took to the streets to demand independence.

    Catalan separatists have tried unsuccessfully to win approval from the Spanish central government for an independence vote for decades, but the years following the financial crisis have seen a significant proliferation of pro-independence views. 

    Elections in September 2015 saw separatists earn 48 percent of the vote in Catalonia, although shares varied significantly across the region.

    Demonstrators wave European, Spanish and Catalan flags during a demonstration called by Sociedat Civil Catalana (Catalan Civil Society) to support the unity of Spain, at Catalonia square in Barcelona
    © AFP 2016/ JOSEP LAGO
    Demonstrators wave European, Spanish and Catalan flags during a demonstration called by "Sociedat Civil Catalana" (Catalan Civil Society) to support the unity of Spain, at Catalonia square in Barcelona

    For instance, in some Barcelona suburbs, separatists' share of the vote was closer to 30 percent. These constituencies are the jumping off point for the Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) campaign. ANC president Jordi Sanchez is reported to have said the referendum will be won via "information and reflection, not feelings."

    In response, Enric Millo, the central government's delegate in Catalan, told wire services that the separatist discourse was "not coherent," and offered an overly romantic vision of an independent Catalan future.

    National Day of Catalonia celebrated in Barcelona
    © Sputnik/ Maria Sibiryakova
    Catalan ‘Mandatory’ Independence Referendum to Take Place in 2017
    Joan Botella, political science dean at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, is reported to have said many ostensible separatists don't really want independence, believing instead that on top of traditional and convinced supporters, there are many tactical supporters who hope that by calling for independence, they will achieve more modest objectives, such as greater autonomy and more devolved powers.

    He cited a poll conducted by his University, which found 45 percent of Catalans simply wanted a greater degree of independence — full independence was craved by a mere 37 percent.

    Despite Botella's claims, public polling on the issue has demonstrably swung between support and opposition, with each position typically enjoying a lead of one to two percent — in December 2016, 45.3 percent were in favor of independence, compared to 46.8 percent against. Undecided voters have typically stood at around six percent. Nonetheless, the Spanish government has repeatedly insisted that any plebiscite would need to be Spain-wide.

    The independence push comes at a time when secession movements are gaining in strength across Europe. In the UK, support is growing for a second Scottish independence referendum in the wake of the June 23 'Brexit' referendum.

    In December 2016, the SNP published a list of demands for Brexit negotiations, which included a pledge to hold a second referendum if they aren't met. 

    On June 23, 62 percent of Scottish electors voted to remain, a 24-point margin, with every single local authority area returning a Remain vote — a far higher number than voted to remain part of the UK in 2014.

    Related:

    Spain's Court Suspends Catalonia's Resolution on Holding Independence Vote
    Catalonia Open to Spain's Proposals on Independence Referendum Plan
    Catalonia Developing ID Cards For Residents in Event of Separation From Spain
    Nearly One Million Catalonia Residents Rally to Demand Independence From Spain
    Tags:
    euroskepticism, Brexit, autonomy, referendum, poll, vote, independence, Scottish referendum, Catalonia's non-binding independence vote, Carles Puigdemont, Spain, Europe, Catalonia, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok