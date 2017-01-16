Register
20:37 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A local station worker looks on at the main railway station in Belgrade on January 14, 2017.

    Train Saga: Tensions Rising in Balkans as Serbia Accuses Kosovo of 'Wanting War'

    © AFP 2016/ Oliver Bunic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18020

    There are growing concerns over the increase in tension in the Balkans, with Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic accusing Kosovo of "wanting war" after a Serbian train was halted before entering Kosovo due to reports it was the target of a planned attack.

    Nikolic raised the warning after Kosovan officials prevented the Serbian train, which contained signs saying "Kosovo in Serbian," from entering Kosovo over the weekend.

    "Yesterday, we were on the verge of clashes," he said after meeting with Serbia's top security body.

    ​Nikolic accused Kosovo Albanians of "wanting war," adding:

    "We are a country which has to protect its people and its territory."

    Kosovo, which has a majority population of ethnic Albanians, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a bloody war and NATO intervention, however Serbia has never recognized Kosovo's independence, considering the former province to still be a part of its territory, while Belgrade also supports the Serb minority living in Kosovo.

    Kosovo: Train a 'Message of Occupation'

    The latest spat occurred after the Serbian train left Belgrade for Kosovo's northern town of Mitrovica on Saturday, January 14.

    However the train was stopped while still in Serbia after Pristina said it had deployed special forces to prevent the train from crossing the border.

    ​Leaders in Kosovo viewed the train as a provocation, saying it sent "a message of occupation."

    "The institutions of the Republic of Kosovo will always undertake such actions to protect the country's sovereignty and not allow machines that will provoke with a message of occupation," Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa said.

    Concerns Over Ethnic Tension

    While always tense, relations between Serbia and Kosovo worsened earlier this month when former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was arrested in France after Serbia had issued an arrest warrant, accusing him of committing war crimes.

    Ethnic Albanians make up 90 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, while it's also home to around 50,000 Serbs.

    ​The development also comes amid ethnic tension in Bosnia, with officials from the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska (RS) defying EU, US and Bosnian warnings not to celebrate the region's self-proclaimed independence day on January 9.

    Despite the holiday being declared unconstitutional by the Bosnian High Court, RS officials took to the streets to demand more autonomy.    

    Related:

    Serbia Insists on Extradition of Kosovo Ex-Prime Minister by France
    Special Forces Presence in North Kosovo Violates All Agreements
    Serbian President Vows to Send Troops to Kosovo If Serbs 'Massacred'
    'Kosovo is Serbian,' New Train from Belgrade to North Kosovo Announces
    Tags:
    border dispute, war crimes, special forces, NATO, Isa Mustafa, Tomislav Nikolic, Balkans, Europe, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Obama leaving the US and the world in chaos and war. And he can't balme it all on a GOP Congress. The Dems had the WH and US Congress in 2009-2011 and did NOTHING good with it. All the Democrats want to do is force social changes that transvestites in the ladies restroom or 2 men getting married or attacking Christian beliefs every chance the Democrats get or trying to disarm the public, etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok