Residents' Trust in UK Government, Media, Businesses Declines - Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company questioned over 1,100 Britons in October about trust in different institutions and repeated the poll in a period between December 23 and January 9, surveying 1,500 UK citizens.

"In just those few weeks, Britons’ trust in government fell from 36 per cent to 26 per cent, in business from 45 per cent to 33 per cent, and in the media from 32 to 24," Edelman said in a statement, describing the results of the two polls.

The statement added that the registered level of the decline had not been seen by the company anytime in the history of its surveys.

According to the research of the US-based company, Brexit is not the main cause of uncertainty and decline in the results, as the levels of trust are also affected by such issues as "immigration, the erosion of societal norms and the pace of technological change."