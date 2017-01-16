Spanish Police Detain Alleged Daesh Recruitment Cell Leader - Interior Ministry

MADRID (Sputnik) — An alleged jihadi terrorist of Moroccan origin residing in Spain was captured in San Sebastian of Guipuzcoa province, the Spanish Interior Ministry said. He headed the group that recruited and sent potential militants to Turkey where they received instructions from the Daesh, outlawed in Russia, for further terrorist attacks in Europe.

The arrested man has been recruiting mainly easily influenced and emotionally unstable young people both in person and on the Internet.

#Spain arrested two terrorists who was planning to implement terrorist attacks in the country. #ISIS — Lawk Ghafuri (@KawlF) 13 января 2017 г.

​The other two members of the recruiting group who carried out Daesh tasks were detained in Strasbourg in November last year and in Morocco.

Since 2015, the Interior Ministry of Spain has been keeping the terror alert level at the 4th out of five. During this period, the Spain's enforcement agencies have arrested a total of 181 people accused of terrorist connections.

