Crashed Boeing's Flight Recorder Discovered - Kyrgyz Government Source

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — An IAC spokesman said the committee had formed a commission to investigate the crash, and added that experts would depart for Bishkek on Monday.

"Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) experts are expected to arrive in Bishkek tomorrow. They will participate in studying the causes of the crash," the source told RIA Novosti.

At least 37 people were said to have been killed, most of them on the ground, when a Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crash-landed in a village west of Manas International Airport 10 miles north of Bishkek. Eleven people have been reported injured in the incident initially attributed to dense fog.

