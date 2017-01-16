UK Transport Unions to Meet Tube Authorities to Settle Row Over Mass Job Cuts

"We now need a move away from the piecemeal and incremental approach to tackling this crisis, and for LU to come forward with a serious package of proposals," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Cash stressed that job cuts were "a disastrous mistake," warning that further strikes would be launched after February 6 in case the issue remained unresolved.
In early January, the TSSA, the London Underground and the RMT union held four-day talks, which ended without any result, while the RMT representatives left the meeting.
On January 8, the TSSA and the RMT went on a 24-hour strike, during which almost all stations in the city center were closed, while services on some lines were limited.
