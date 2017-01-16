UK Transport Unions to Meet Tube Authorities to Settle Row Over Mass Job Cuts

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK Transport Union Warns Tube Strike to Get Worse Next Month as Jobs Row Persists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Guardian newspaper, the sides are expected to meet through conciliation service Acas to avert further strikes, affecting millions of citizens. The TSSA and the RMT argue that job cuts would lead to the excessive workloads for the remaining Tube staff, jeopardizing safety of passengers.

"We now need a move away from the piecemeal and incremental approach to tackling this crisis, and for LU to come forward with a serious package of proposals," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Cash stressed that job cuts were "a disastrous mistake," warning that further strikes would be launched after February 6 in case the issue remained unresolved.

In early January, the TSSA, the London Underground and the RMT union held four-day talks, which ended without any result, while the RMT representatives left the meeting.

On January 8, the TSSA and the RMT went on a 24-hour strike, during which almost all stations in the city center were closed, while services on some lines were limited.