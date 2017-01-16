London Opens Inquiry Into Deadly Tunisia Terror Attack on Monday

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Tunisia Detains Three People Allegedly Linked to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ITV television network, the investigation will attempt to determine to what extent the UK government and travel companies were aware of the risk of an attack on tourists staying in the area.

The attack in Sousse remains the deadliest on UK citizens since bombings in London on July 7, 2005, the television channel reported.

The terrorists carried out the attack in the Port El Kantaoui resort in June 2015, killing 38 holidaymakers, including 30 UK nationals. The attack came three months after 24 people were killed and more than 47 injured in a terrorist attack at the National Bardo Museum near the parliament building in Tunisia. Daesh outlawed in many countries worldwide including in Russia and in the United Kingdom, claimed responsibility for the attack.

