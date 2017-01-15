Serbian President Vows to Send Troops to Kosovo If Serbs 'Massacred'

BELGARDE (Sputnik) – He pointed out that Serbia was not striving for a conflict and did not want to attack any country, but as a state must protect its citizens, according to its constitution.

"If the Serbs are massacred, yes, we will [send troops]. And not only the army, all of us will go there. I will be the first one, who will go there, that is not new for me," Nikolic said following the session of the National Security Council answering the question whether Belgrade will send troops to Kosovo.

"As long as I am in this office, I will try to wage no wars but if it is impossible, as a commander-in-chief I will take the responsibility for each decision made," Nikolic said.

© AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI 'Kosovo is Serbian,' New Train from Belgrade to North Kosovo Announces

The statement was made a day after the first passenger train since 1999 heading from the Serbian capital of Belgrade to Kosovo had been stopped near the border over security concerns. The train was colored as the Serbian flag with the caption "Kosovo is Serbia" being written in 21 languages on it.

The Kosovar authorities are opposing railway communication between Serbia and Mitrovice saying that it is a threat to the Kosovo’s sovereignty.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, which was unilaterally proclaimed in 2008. Kosovo is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Unlike the United States and some European countries, Russia did not recognize the Kosovo statehood, and believes Kosovo is part of Serbia.