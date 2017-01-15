CAIRO (Sputnik) – On Saturday, the French Parisien newspaper reported, citing investigators, that the crash may have been caused by overheated and flaming battery of the second pilot’s iPhone 6S or iPad mini that were left at the instrument panel.

"An explosion of the mobile phone cannot easily cause the plane crash given the fact that equipment of the jet including pilots’ seats, fitted carpet, furniture is produced from flame-retardant materials … Moreover, a battery’s explosion cannot make hole in the plane’s fuselage," the source told the Al-Bawaba News media outlet.

According to the source, France is trying to shift responsibility for the crash because if it turns out that a bomb was staged in the crashed jet in the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, France will have to pay compensations for the incident.

The EgyptAir Airbus A320 plane disappeared from radar screens over the Mediterranean Sea, 10 miles into the Egyptian airspace, on May 19. The plane, carrying 66 people, was heading to Cairo from Paris. The commission investigating the crash said in mid-December that traces of explosives were discovered on the bodies of victims of the crash.