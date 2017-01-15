Local Germans Want US Tanks to 'Get Out'

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Germany Counts Cost of Biggest US Military Shipment to Europe Since Cold War

One of the city's residents noted that tanks going to the East "horrified him" and reminded him of his childhood when columns of German soldiers moved towards the western border of the USSR.

He believed that Warsaw's statements about Moscow's possible "aggression" are "clearly exaggerated."

"I do not believe that Russia would attack Poland," the man told the radio station.

The US tanks have been transported toward Polen today as well. Here at Cottbus train station.

Another respondent said that Germany hasn't even tried to maintain dialogue with Russia. He said that the military build-up near the Russian border is "wrong" and called it a "provocation."

Another Cottbus resident demanded that Germany's "so-called friends" should "get out" of German territory.

"I do not know how long Putin will just watch all this. We must develop a friendly dialogue. We do not need a confrontation," the man said.

Wenn Ami-Panzer von Deutschland durch Polen auf Russland rollen, interessiert das keinen. Aber wehe, w. Russland das umgekehrt machen würde. — Garion Coyote (@GarionCoyote) 12 января 2017 г.

No one is interested when Americn tanks are moving from Germany through Poland to Russia. But what if Russia would do it visa versa.

@weidenkatzl @puffyka81 2000 Panzer und 5000 Soldaten aus den USA über Deutschland an die russische Grenze!!

Der totale Wahnsinn!!! — Horst Hövels (@HovelsHorst) 26 декабря 2016 г.

​2,000 tanks and 5,000 soldiers from the USA via Germany to the Russian border!! A total madness!!!

Ob die 2000 US-Panzer in Deutschland GEGEN Russland oder GEGEN Deutschland stationiert werden…werden wir bald sehen. pic.twitter.com/MLY0tLhlEV — DerDerDaIst (@aotto1968_2) 17 декабря 2016 г.

​We soon will see whether the 2000 US tanks stationed in Germany are AGAINST Russia or AGAINST Germany…

On January 6, 87 Abrams M1A1 tanks, 20 Paladin artillery vehicles and 136 Bradley fighting vehicles arrived in the German port of Bremerhaven. The United States also plans to deploy 50 Black Hawk, 10 CH-47 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters, as well as 2,200 personnel. The newly-arrived military equipment will be distributed across Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania for training, exercises and maintenance.

As a pretext for its military build-up in Eastern Europe, the US has used claims of alleged Russian military interference in Ukraine, which Russia has repeatedly denied. The military equipment is supposed to be a part of NATO's mission to contain alleged "Russian aggression" against Baltic States and Eastern European countries.