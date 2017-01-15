60 Shellings of Donbass Ukrainian Forces' Positions Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukrainian forces reported about 60 shellings of their positions in the country’s southeastern region of Donbas by militia over the past 24 hours, the press center of Kiev’s military operation said Sunday.

"There have been 60 shellings in total. Three our servicemen are injured, one dead," the press center said on its Facebook page.

According to the Ukrainian forces, militia units shelled the positions using mortars, grenade launchers, fire arms, sniper rifles and infantry fighting vehicles.

The Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation in the country's eastern regions since April 2014. In February 2015, Kiev and the southeastern militia signed a reconciliation deal in the Belarusian city of Minsk.

The deal stipulated a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Both sides of the conflict, however, have been constantly accusing each other of violations of the agreement.