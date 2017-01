MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Prince William will leave his work with East Anglian Air Ambulance this summer in order to take up his full-time royal duties, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The decision followed months of discussions, while the royal family was "very supportive" of William's choice, according to the newspaper.

Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will reportedly make Kensington Palace their permanent home since autumn.

Prince William is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, and the second in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother.