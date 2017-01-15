Over Half of Germans Want Merkel To Meet Trump in Near Future

Over 70 percent of the respondents said that Trump's presidency would likely have a negative impact on the US-German relations, while 16 percent of Germans have the opposite opinion.
On November 8, Trump managed to come ahead of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the US presidential elections, securing 290 electoral votes. Trump's inauguration will be held on January 20, 2017.
