MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several raids are being carried out in the Molenbeek districts under the supervision of the Brussels prosecutor's office, the RTL broadcaster reported.

Several people were detained within the raid, according to the broadcaster. Police cars reportedly blocked one of the streets.

No other details of the operation have been provided so far.

Belgium's terror alert level remains high after bomb attacks on a Brussels airport and a metro station killed 32 and injured over 300 people in March. The Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attacks.