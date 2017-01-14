First Train From Belgrade to Kosovo Since 1999 Stopped Over Security Threat

© AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI 'Kosovo is Serbian,' New Train from Belgrade to North Kosovo Announces

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The train left Belgrade for Mitrovice was stopped in the city of Raska near the border with the partially recognized republic of Kosovo, the Beta news agency reported.

Earlier on Saturday, videos emerged on the Internet that unknown people rigged the railway with explosives.

The train was coloured as the Serbian flag with the caption "Kosovo is Serbia" being written in 21 languages on it.

The Kosovar authorities are opposing railway communication between Serbia and Mitrovice saying that it is a threat to the Kosovo’s sovereignty.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, which was unilaterally proclaimed in 2008. Kosovo is recognized by over 100 UN member states.