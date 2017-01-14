Register
16:40 GMT +314 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Former President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Klaus speaks at the 12th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Sochi. File photo

    Czechs Want to Trade With Russia and Reject the Euro, Ex-President Tells Sputnik

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    Citizens of the Czech Republic remain opposed to joining the euro area, and want anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted, the country's former President Vaclav Klaus told Sputnik.

    Sanctions against Russia haven't achieved anything and should be lifted, former President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Klaus told Sputnik.

    "I think it would be rational to abolish them, nothing has been achieved by these sanctions, and the Czech Republic, I think, is not a fanatical supporter of these sanctions," Klaus said.

    "I think these sanctions have undoubtedly weakened the Russian economy. God knows, I would like to see some kind of quantitative assessment, where it is concretely expressed. I think that, on the one hand, it has weakened trade, but more importantly, it has worsened the investment situation and led to number of foreign companies no longer investing in Russia – and that is a more serious effect than narrowing the range of goods. Of course, I know well that some of our businesses have paid for it. I just think it's stupid."

    US President Barack Obama cries as he speaks during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Joshua LOTT
    Obama Will Soon See His Sanctions Policy Against Russia 'Torn to Pieces'
    Serving Czech politicians including President Milos Zeman and parliament speaker Milan Stech have also urged the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, which were imposed in March 2014 after Crimea's decision to secede from Ukraine and join Russia in the aftermath of the Euromaidan coup d'etat.

    Russia retaliated by launching its own sanctions on August 7, 2014, which affected the import of certain food products, such as cheese, vegetables, fruit and meat. The original decree signed by President Vladimir Putin declared the embargo would last for one year, but it has since been prolonged in step with EU/US sanctions. In June, the EU Council extended anti-Russian sanctions until January 31, 2017, and Russia extended its counter-sanctions until December 31, 2017. 

    Klaus, an economist who served as second President of the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013, also said that he is a big opponent of the euro single currency, as are the majority of Czechs. 

    "I am a big opponent of the euro, I am a big opponent of a single European currency for very diverse countries. And I think this has been confirmed in practice. Also, I don't see any reason why the Czech Republic should join the euro area. In addition, all opinion polls show that people don't want it. I believe that this is the strongest 'no' in the whole of Europe, (although) I'm not sure how things are in Poland. They are a bit softer there."

    According to a 2015 Eurobarometer poll of seven EU countries that haven't joined the euro, 70 percent of respondents in the Czech Republic were opposed to joining the euro, the largest proportion of all those countries polled. Next was Sweden, where 66 percent said they were opposed, followed by Poland, where 53 percent opposed joining the euro.

    Euro inservible
    © Flickr/ Lesum
    Forecast for the Euro is Distinctly Cloudy as Le Pen Offers Return to the Franc
    The European single currency project has been hit by a string of disasters such as the European debt crisis, the Greek bailout and the threat of insolvency hanging over Italian banks such as Monte dei Paschi.

    According to an October 2016 poll, just 41 percent of Italians agreed that the euro was a good thing for their economy, a decrease of eight percentage points in comparison with the previous year. 

    Despite that public opposition, Klaus said it is unlikely that Italy will find the political will to leave the Eurozone.

    "But I completely disagree with you that some countries plan to withdraw from the euro zone. I know that there is a huge problem in Italy, and I don't understand why they need to remain in the euro zone, but I have not heard any serious proposal that something like that (Italy leaving the Eurozone) could happen," Klaus said.

    The former President added that while Brexit was a positive step for UK voters, such a referendum is unlikely to be held across the rest of Europe.

    "I warmly welcomed it (the result of the Brexit vote), because in this way it was confirmed by millions of people that they don't want the current form of European integration. De-facto, the British were the only ones who got the opportunity to say it out loud. That's why such a referendum won't be held anywhere else, Brussels politicians have explained to all the countries that it's not worth doing anything like that," Klaus said.

    "On the one hand, I think that it was an important signal, while on the other I don't think that there will be more exits. In that sense the UK was unique, an exception for 1,001 reasons, not least due to the fact that the UK is an island close to Europe, not a country somewhere in the middle of Europe like the Czech Republic for example. So I don't expect further exits, there might just be a softening of the conditions of the European unification process," Klaus said. 

    Related:

    Russia-West Tensions Counterproductive for All Parties - Ex-Czech President
    Israel's Example: Czech Republic Wants Armed Citizens to Fight Terror Threat
    'Americans Aren't Stupid:' Czech Pres. Dismisses Spurious Russian Hackers Claim
    Tags:
    sanctions, Russia, Czech Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok