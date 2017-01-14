Two Men Detained in Germany Over Storing Explosives May Have Links to Nazi Group

According to the Spiegel magazine, the prosecution is now checking whether the suspects might have a link to a Nazi far-right terror group Oldschool Society (OSS). In the apartment, a bomb with swastika and SS attributes was found.
The OSS group was created in 2014 as anti-Migrant, anti-Muslim group. In May 2015, OSS attacked a camp for the asylum seekers, setting it on fire.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)