Two Men Detained in Germany Over Storing Explosives May Have Links to Nazi Group

Germany Hunts For Huge Neo-Nazi Underground Movement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 29, two German citizens aged 18 and 24 were detained in the German western province of Rheinland-Pfalz in the town of Lauterecken over storing explosives in the apartment. The detainees claimed that they were going to use these explosives only for the New Year's Eve celebrations.

According to the Spiegel magazine, the prosecution is now checking whether the suspects might have a link to a Nazi far-right terror group Oldschool Society (OSS). In the apartment, a bomb with swastika and SS attributes was found.

The OSS group was created in 2014 as anti-Migrant, anti-Muslim group. In May 2015, OSS attacked a camp for the asylum seekers, setting it on fire.

