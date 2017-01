© AFP 2016/ MARKO DJOKOVIC EU Human Rights Commissioner Slams Belgrade Court Ruling on Defamation of FM

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – The train will go from Belgrade through Mladenovac, Kragujevac and Kraljevo, to Kosovska Mitrovica, a city in Kosovo’s Mitrovica District.

The new railway service will operate from January 20 until February 26, after which a decision will be made on whether to make it permanent.

Kosovo has stressed that the new train line is an attempt by Serbia to infringe on Kosovo’s sovereignty.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, which was unilaterally proclaimed in 2008; it continues to consider Kosovo part of Serbia. Kosovo is recognized by 23 out of the 28 EU member states.