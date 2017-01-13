Register
    German soldier holds a Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifle at a military training ground near Weisskeissel, Germany

    German Special Forces Want New Assault Rifle

    © AP Photo/ dpa, Arno Burgi,File
    The German defense procurement office has issued tender for new assault rifles for the country’s special forces. The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), which equips the German armed forces with cost-effective modern weapons, reportedly issued tender for the purchase of 1,750 rifles.

    The Kommando Spezialkräfte Marine (KSM) unit of the navy, and the army’s Kommando Spezialkräfte (KSK) currently use the G36 rifle. The new contract is valued at $11.6 million and offers must be submitted by February 9. Deliveries are set to begin September 10 and end by late June 2019. 

    German police. File photo
    © AFP 2016/ POOL / JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE
    German Special Forces Detain 2 More People Amid Paris Attacks Investigation

    Deutsche Welle reported in 2015 that the G36 had issues with overheating and shooting inaccurately in hot environments. This was one in a number of embarrassing issues facing the German military, including missing spare parts, poor helicopter maintenance, and broken-down tanks.

    Tender requirements dictate that a new assault rifle must be a gas-operated weapon with automatic and single-fire capability, while also chambered in the 5.56x45 mm NATO format. The firearm must also be outfitted with a STANAG 4694 NATO Accessory Rail (NAR), a fire suppressor, and other NARs to be situated on the handguard.

    According to IHS Janes, dual controls to accommodate left- and right-hand users has also been requested, and the contract includes the delivery of carrying equipment, a flashlight and a laser designator.

    Without a suppressor, the rifle must be less than 900mm and without ammunition, optics and magazine, the maximum weight is set at a little over 8 pounds, with a receiver life of 30,000 rounds and a barrel life of 10,000 rounds.

    Five comparison models will be included in the 1,750 serially-produced rifles, along with 40 for compatibility checks with optical sights and qualification tests.

      marcanhalt
      "Okay! Okay! Alright already! If you want a new gun, then everyone that is going to Toys'R'Us better be on the bus in two minutes!" Obviously, the way that Germany plays at things, they might as well go and check things out, right? At one point, they produced the most lethal and efficient hand-held guns in the world, Now, Israel has that distinction.
    • Reply
      Guru
      They can always go to Kalashnikov and ask for some decent weapons.
