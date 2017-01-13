British Gov't Fails to Uphold Northern Ireland Equal Rights Agreements

"The election goes beyond simply being a referendum on the series of scandals involving the DUP … the British government has failed to honor its agreements on an Irish Language Act, on a Bill of Rights and on legacy [inquests] and have allowed the DUP to block basic equality provisions for citizens in the north," Maskey stated.
He further accused the Irish government of failing to ensure accountability from the British government under the terms of the Belfast Agreement.
Maskey noted that the public is also outraged over the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) and other political scandals.
The Northern Ireland Assembly is likely to hold early elections after Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, ending a coalition government between Sinn Fein and the DUP.
The system of power in Northern Ireland requires the government to be dissolved if Sinn Fein does not nominate a replacement for McGuinness by next Monday.
