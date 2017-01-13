Polish President Signs 2017 Budget Bill Despite Opposition Warnings

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday signed the controversial 2017 budget bill despite the country’s main opposition Civic Platform party’s leader Grzegorz Schetyna’s warnings earlier in the day that the president would face the State Tribunal in case of doing this.
"On January 13, 2017, President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed the bill on budget for 2017," the statement published on the president’s official website.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted to pass the bill, precluding a repeat vote on budget, despite a call by opposition deputy Sejm speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska to pause parliamentary proceedings to resolve the crisis.
