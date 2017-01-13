May: UK Intel Officer Behind Trump 'Dossier' Has Not Worked for Gov't for Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos, compiled by a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years, among other claims.

It is "clear" that Christopher Steele 'hasn't worked for the UK Government for years," May told a press conference as quoted by the LBC radio station.

