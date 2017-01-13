Ex-UK Intel Officer Behind Alleged Trump Memo Met FBI on Gov't Permission

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Telegraph newspaper, the FBI contacted Steele and asked him if they could discuss his "findings" at a meeting. Steele, in turn, asked a permission to do so in London and received the British government's approval. The newspaper added that the retired officer had to leave his home after his name had been disclosed.

On Tuesday, CNN and BuzzFeed reported on memos , compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, which allege that Trump has been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter that Steele, who currently heads the private security and investigations firm Orbis Business Intelligence, prepared the document.