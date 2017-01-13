Russia Has No Plans to Seek PACE Accreditation - Senior Lawmaker

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian delegation is not planning to seek accreditation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said Friday.

Kosachev met with PACE President Pedro Agramunt on Friday.

"I confirmed that in the existing circumstances the Federal Assembly of Russia does not plan to address PACE regarding accreditation of its delegation," Kosachev said on Facebook.

