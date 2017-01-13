Register
16:25 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A stranded Syrian refugee boy walks through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.

    Dublin Rules Reversal, Germany Sends Asylum Seekers Back to Greece

    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 1810

    Germany is backtracking on its five year suspension of the EU's Dublin rules and will start returning all newly arriving asylum seekers to Greece.

    The European Union's Dublin regulations, ruling that refugees must apply for asylum in the first EU country they enter, were suspended in Germany in 2011 due to the poor conditions and infrastructure to process asylum seekers in Greece.

    However, these processing systems are still described as "dire" by humanitarian organizations in Greece, where temperatures in the refugee camps have dropped to as low as —18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit), leaving people stuck in below freezing conditions following the closure of alternative routes into Europe from elsewhere.

    Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017

    Yet the rules are being reinstated in Germany in March 2017, which will see the return of all asylum seekers to the country they first stepped foot in.

    Slovenia is also planning to toughen up its refugee and asylum seeker procedures by amending its Aliens Act, allowing police officers the power to stop and turn back any asylum seekers on the border, imitating Hungary and Croatia in their approach to refugees.

    Refugees walk from railway station in Hegyeshalom in Hungary toward the Austrian border.
    © AFP 2016/ Vladimir Simicek
    Hungary Refuses to Take Other EU States' Responsibility for Migrants

    However, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland, has written to the Slovenian prime minister, Miro Cerar urging caution over the proposed Aliens Act.

    Mr. Jagland suggested it could contravene the European Convention on Human Rights, especially considering the "right to due process, the consideration of individual circumstances in the processing of applications and protection of all migrants and asylum seekers against ill-treatment."

    Human rights organization Amnesty International have also raised concerns, claiming it strips refugees of their rights according to EU laws.

    Related:

    EU May Revise Dublin Regulation by 2016 End Amid Migrant Crisis
    Merkel 'Fed up With Erdogan Blackmailing Germany' With Refugee Deal
    Germany to Bear Main Burden of Refugee Crisis Despite EU-Turkey Deal
    Tags:
    refugee camps, refugee crisis, Dublin Procedures, refugee, asylum seekers, European Union, Thornbjorn Jagland, Slovenia, Hungary, Germany, Croatia, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok