BRUSSELS (Sputnik)Anti-Russia sanctions had a minimal impact on the European Union economy itself, European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said Friday.

"These measures are of course not new, they have been in place for a while. They have been conceived in a very particular way when it comes to being laser-targeted with a minimal impact on the economy of the EU member states," Kocijancic said at a daily EC briefing.

"In terms of concrete impact… this has been minimal and mitigated with other measures," she added without providing a specific figure.