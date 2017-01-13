Polish President to Face State Tribunal in Case of Signing Budget Bill

© AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Polish President Andrzej Duda will face the State Tribunal if he signs the controversial 2017 budget bill, approved by the lower house of the parliament, the country’s main opposition Civic Platform party’s leader Grzegorz Schetyna said Friday.

Polish opposition has been boycotting the work of the Sejm since December 16, after the parliament announced its plans to restrict the work of journalists in the lower house. Despite the boycott, the Sejm had enough members on to meet the constitutional quorum and approved a number of bills, including the draft budget for 2017. The opposition considers the results of the vote illegitimate, and has demanded to hold a second meeting, while calling for the resignation of Sejm speaker Marek Kuchcinski.

“By signing the budget [bill], the president authorizes the crime. If he does that, he will appear before the State Tribunal in the future,” Schetyna told the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

He added that the Civic Platform would also bring to the tribunal, which examines cases of violation of the country’s constitution by senior political officials, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and Kuchcinski.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to pass the bill, precluding a repeat vote on budget, despite a call by opposition deputy Sejm speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska to pause parliamentary proceedings to resolve the crisis.