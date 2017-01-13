Register
13:23 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Different editions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf are on display at the Institute for Contemporary History in Munich

    Scandinavia's Largest Online Bookshop Caught Purveying Anti-Semitic Literature

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Balk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15820

    Scandinavia's largest online bookshop Adlibris has been caught offering anti-Semitic literature again, despite years of excuses and promises to review its procedures.

    Swedish singer Zara Larsson performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) on November 6, 2016 at the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam
    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel DUNAND
    Hate is the New Tolerance: Feminist Pop Idol Wants Elderly Trump-Voters Dead
    Among other things, the infamous anti-Semitic hoax "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" was available online at Ablibris for at least the fourth time. Adlibris Information Officer Linnea Wiklund once again alluded to the defective procedures and stressed the fact that anti-Semitic literature is not included in the company's sphere of interests.

    "We have decided not to offer the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and we check every now and then if the book is on our list. However, we happen to work with distributors worldwide, and there are many self-publishers. This means we get up to 75,000 titles a month, and books registered with Amazon automatically get registered on our site too. We need to remove them afterwards and do it manually," Linnea Wiklund told the Swedish anti-racist magazine Expo.

    "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" is an influential anti-Semitic pamphlet that was spread worldwide starting in the early 1900s, and played an important role in Nazi German propaganda in the 1930s and 1940s. The fictional document is purported to be a transcript of a speech that Zionist activist Theodor Herzl delivered at the Zionist Congress in Basel and describes Jews planning a worldwide conspiracy.

    Saudi women
    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Sycophant Swedish PM Gives Kudos to Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia
    After Expo had highlighted the sales of the book, Adlibris removed it from the site. However, a number of other extremist and racist books are still available on there. The most notable examples include "The International Jew" by Henry Ford, which made a great impact on the rise of Anti-Semitism in Nazi Germany, as well as numerous edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf." Incidentally, the very same Henry Ford funded the printing of 500,000 copies of "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" that were distributed throughout the US in the 1920s.

    According to Expo, Adlibris, which was founded in 1997, has a long history of marketing anti-Semitic works, extremist and hate-mongering literature and terror manuals. The company has responded in various ways. Sometimes it reported sales by mistake and at other times claimed the sales were intentional and cited freedom of speech. On each occasion, though, Adlibris eventually backed down and removed the one or more criticized works from its range — only to later sell them again.

    Police officers are pictured ahead of the Euro 2016 play-off football match between Sweden and Denmark at the Friends arena in Solna on November 14, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Multicultural Cops Take to the Mean Streets of Sweden
    In December 2016, a statement from Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström denouncing Israel's "extrajudicial executions" was ranked as the world's eighth worst anti-Semitic commentary by the Simon Wiesenthal Center. In recent years, Swedish-Israeli relations soured dramatically following Sweden's recognition of Palestine as a state. During a recent visit to the Middle East, Wallström requested to meet Israeli officials, but was refused.

    In November, Sweden's largest daily newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, which is in effect the government's mouthpiece, came under fire for anti-Semitism when it published a caricature of US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being carried in a palanquin by Klansmen together with Orthodox Jews. According to Rabbi Abrahan Cooper, Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the 'anti-Semitic evil' that screamed out from this cartoon "would bring tears of joy to the eyes of Julius Streicher, Nazi Propaganda Chief."

    Related:

    Islamist 'Morality Police' Lurk in Troubled Swedish Suburbs
    When Jihadi Comes Marching Home: Sweden Braces for Returning Islamist Losers
    Party Foul: Swedish Green Member Suspected of Hobnobbing With Islamists
    Swedish Scandals Reveal Rise of Islamist Extremism in Politics
    Tags:
    Zionist, anti-Semitism, Mein Kampf, Israel, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation
    Investigating the Investigation of an Investigation?
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok