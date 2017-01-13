Scandinavia's Largest Online Bookshop Caught Purveying Anti-Semitic Literature

"We have decided not to offer the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and we check every now and then if the book is on our list. However, we happen to work with distributors worldwide, and there are many self-publishers. This means we get up to 75,000 titles a month, and books registered with Amazon automatically get registered on our site too. We need to remove them afterwards and do it manually," Linnea Wiklund told the Swedish anti-racist magazine Expo.
"The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" is an influential anti-Semitic pamphlet that was spread worldwide starting in the early 1900s, and played an important role in Nazi German propaganda in the 1930s and 1940s. The fictional document is purported to be a transcript of a speech that Zionist activist Theodor Herzl delivered at the Zionist Congress in Basel and describes Jews planning a worldwide conspiracy.
According to Expo, Adlibris, which was founded in 1997, has a long history of marketing anti-Semitic works, extremist and hate-mongering literature and terror manuals. The company has responded in various ways. Sometimes it reported sales by mistake and at other times claimed the sales were intentional and cited freedom of speech. On each occasion, though, Adlibris eventually backed down and removed the one or more criticized works from its range — only to later sell them again.
In November, Sweden's largest daily newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, which is in effect the government's mouthpiece, came under fire for anti-Semitism when it published a caricature of US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being carried in a palanquin by Klansmen together with Orthodox Jews. According to Rabbi Abrahan Cooper, Associate Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the 'anti-Semitic evil' that screamed out from this cartoon "would bring tears of joy to the eyes of Julius Streicher, Nazi Propaganda Chief."
Antisemitic comic strip in large Swedish daily features Bibi and #trump being carried by evil zionists,Orthodox Jews & KKK, saying "finally" pic.twitter.com/45YtiHbEop— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) November 20, 2016
