04:16 GMT +313 January 2017
    Dutch Safety Board releases report on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crash

    Donbass Photos From Journalists Beck, Spekkers, Could be Used in Investigation

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    A Dutch court has ruled that part of the photo material from Dutch journalists working in Ukraine’s southeast (Donbass) can be used in the interests of the investigation, freelance journalist Stefan Beck told RIA Novosti.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, Beck wrote in his blog that he thought that the demand of Amsterdam police to hand over the material collected by Beck and another Dutch journalist Michel Spekkers at the site of the MH17 plane crash in Ukraine’s southeast was a suggestion, not an order.

    On Friday, Beck told RIA Novosti that most of the photo material, including parts of it which capture the detention of Spekkers at the airport in Amsterdam will be destroyed.

    Spekkers had his luggage confiscated last Saturday upon flying back to Amsterdam after filming the MH17 crash site. He reportedly carried bags full of metal parts and an object that could have been human remains.

    Dutch Safety Board releases report into Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 disaster
    Maksim Blinov
    Dutch Journalist Released New Material of MH17 Plane Crash
    According to Beck, the two journalists did not try to hide the material they had brought to the Netherlands from the authorities and that they were mostly worried about the safety of the Donbass residents they had interviewed.

    The Malaysia Airlines aircraft crashed on July 17, 2014 in eastern Ukraine while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the plane died in the crash.

    The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which comprises Australia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Belgium and Malaysia, tasked with probing the crash said that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system with a missile purportedly launched from the territory controlled by Donbass militias.

    Moscow rejected the findings, calling the report "biased and politically motivated." The Russian Defense Ministry questioned the conclusions of the investigators, saying that no Russian missile systems, including Buk, had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

