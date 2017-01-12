Turkey Warns Greece Against Settlement Construction on Disputed Aegean Islands

© REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis Greek Finance Minister Supports Aegean Islands Taxation Reform

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping Nektarios Santorinios presented a plan to populate a number of uninhabited eastern Aegean islands to deter Turkish claims to the land.

"We have declared several times that we will not accept possible de facto circumstances that were created by Greek policy on disputed geographical formations," the statement said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

Greece and Turkey have unresolved disputes about the Aegean Sea islands regarding the delimitation of territorial waters, airspace, demilitarized zones and the status of several islands. The islands have been a major source of tension between the two states since the 1970s, bringing them to the brink of military confrontation in 1987 and 1996.