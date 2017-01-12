Register
22:14 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven.

    Sweden Spooked About Russian Election Meddling, But What About Their US Friends?

    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9621

    Earlier this week, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said he was concerned Russia might try to influence elections in the Nordic country. Asked to comment, peace researcher Jan Oberg said that if Swedes are worried about Russian meddling, they should watch out for the US, which 'holds the world record' in foreign interference, getting involved.

    Russian hacker bear
    © Flickr/ Sunny Ripert
    In US Footsteps: Sweden Claims Sputnik to Influence Elections, Presents Evidence-Free Report
    Speaking to Swedish media on Sunday, Lofven pointed to the ongoing election hacking scandal in the US, and suggested that Moscow might try to interfere in Swedish political institutions "as well."

    The Prime Minister's comments followed a recently released report by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, which claimed that Russia was using 'fake news' and 'propaganda' to influence public opinion and decision-making, but admitted that they weren't able to establish exactly where this misinformation was generated.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Jan Oberg, a professor of peace studies and director of the Lund-based Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, explained that Prime Minister Lofven left out something important.

    "It's ok that he's saying that, in my view," Dr. Oberg noted. "The problem is that he doesn't say that he's also concerned about the possibility that others will influence the Swedish elections. I think the United States has the world record in interfering politically in other countries around the world. We have the NSA, we have them listening in to allies and friends, such as the private phone of Angela Merkel."

    Stockholm, Sweden
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Fake Threats Lead to Real Military Budget Hikes in Sweden
    Sweden, Oberg noted, is still formally a nonaligned country – one that still considers itself neutral. Accordingly, he said, he was "surprised" that the Prime Minister apparently "thinks that there's only a 'threat' from Russia in terms of interference, in terms of information warfare. It's amazing that he doesn't say that in general, as a sovereign state, we should be careful about all attempts from all countries to interfere in our political processes."

    "We should be guarding in all directions – north, south, east and west, if we are a sovereign state doing security – that's fine. But why do they exclude to mention that the largest listener, the largest hacker, the largest interventionist and the largest country in terms of regime change?" Oberg asked.

    The academic noted that in recent years, an odd wave of anti-Russian hysteria has flooded over Sweden, reaching Cold War levels, or perhaps even beyond. "I am surprised myself," Oberg noted. "I am old enough to remember the first Cold War – I grew up through it."

    What's interesting, he noted, was that "at that time, the Warsaw Pact's military expenditures were about 75-80% of NATO's." Today, Russia spends just 8% of what NATO does, "having lost the Pact, so to speak…That is, [Russia] is ten times smaller a threat in terms of military expenditures. And yet the hysteria is going on like mad."

    A supporter of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party displays a placard showing crossed out Niqabs during a demonstration against the German government's asylum policy organized by the AfD party on November in Berlin on November 7, 2015.
    © AFP 2016/ John MacDougall
    Far-Right Parties Poised for Victory in 2017 European Elections
    The crisis in Ukraine is what sparked the hysteria, the academic said, but the events and East-West disagreements there quickly turned into a "pretext" "for NATO to go completely out of common sense and argue that Russia was this huge threat."

    In Sweden, Oberg explained, the 'Russian threat' was blown up, firstly "because we are lacking an identity after not being a neutral country anymore – not having a disarmament policy like we had during Olof Palme's days," and secondly, "because there are circles in Sweden who want Sweden to join NATO, which some of us, and the majority of the Swedish people are still against."

    "I think most of these stories that come out now – hacking, or whatever happens to be, is a pretext for what we do ourselves; to cover up for what we do ourselves and then go on doing it ten times worse," the researcher argued. "It's human nature too, but it's certainly [also] the military, industrial, media, academic complex – a tiny elite that is out of democratic control in most countries." 

    Accordingly, Oberg stressed that "it is absolutely necessary" for anyone seeking to do "good media work…to cover all sides in the conflict. I do not rely on Western media, and I do not rely on anybody's media if I see that the news is only based on one source…I'm not saying that that may be a lie; what I'm saying is that there are by all probability one two or five other angles."

    "So if I was a journalist, trying to tell my readers or viewers what is going on in Syria [for example], I would take Western media, Turkish media, Russian media, Syrian media, Saudi Arabian media, and then I would try to tell my readers or viewers that there were so many views and perspectives – and to judge for themselves what they think is the truth."

    Globus II in Vardø, Norway
    © Flickr/ Bruno Jargot
    From Opponent to Supporter: Norway on Its Way to NATO Missile Defense
    "I don't want media telling me what the truth is," Oberg noted. "It's not possible to tell what the truth is, unless you give people a chance to see all sources. The crime we're seeing today in the media is that people sell their own views as news; that is not news. News is at least an attempted effort to be objective."

    For example, "anybody who says that Assad is a 'dictator', or that [Syrian authorities] are not a government, but a 'regime', is part of a propaganda machine. A journalist should call him the president; a journalist should call it the government. But they don't. They are already into the propaganda themselves." Unfortunately, that is a problem that "can be found in many countries," Oberg said.

    Finally, "the other very important thing is: what is left out – what is not said," the researcher noted. "One of the most important things I teach my students in mass media is…look for what the story does not tell you." This, Oberg noted, is relevant in the case of Prime Minister Lofven's comments about the supposed Russian danger.

    Related:

    Sweden Claims Sputnik to Influence Elections, Presents Evidence-Free Report
    Fake Threats Lead to Real Military Budget Hikes in Sweden
    Far-Right Parties Poised for Victory in 2017 European Elections
    Sweden Struggles to Protect Itself Amid Waning Budgets, Dubious Solutions
    Swedish Take on Trump Presidency: Everything Just Gets Worse
    From Opponent to Supporter: Norway on Its Way to NATO Missile Defense
    Tags:
    commentary, elections, election interference, interference, propaganda, Stefan Lofven, United States, Europe, Russia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok