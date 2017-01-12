HRW Expresses Concern About High Level of Homophobia Among Ukrainian Officials

KIEV(Sputnik) — A representative of a prominent international human rights watchdog expressed concern on Thursday with the fact that the level of homophobia remains high among Ukrainian high-ranking officials and the population in general.

"We have some concerns that the level of homophobia, transphobia among senior officials of Ukraine and also among the population remains very high," Tanya Cooper, Ukraine researcher at the Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to take measures to defend the LGBT rights, she added.