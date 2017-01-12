Register
    European Commission Vice President Antonio Tajani gives a press conference after the meeting Towards a more competitive and efficient European defence and security sector at the EU Headquarters in Brussels on July 24, 2013

    Berlusconi's Ex-Spokesman Likely to Win EU Parliament Presidency - Vice Head

    © AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS
    Antonio Tajani, an ex-spokesman for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is most likely to become the president of the European Parliament, a vice head of the Parliament told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Members of the European Parliament are set to vote for the next president on January 17. Currently, Tajani is the chair of the European Parliament's largest political group, European People's Party (EPP).

    "The most likely winner is Mr. Tajani because he is a candidate from the biggest political group (EPP). But we will have a few days to discuss and form alliances and I compare this to sea with high waves and lot of boats and nobody knows which boat will be the first in the harbor," Alexander Graf Lambsdorff said.

    Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Guy Verhofstadt, addresses the media during a media conference called 'Russia after the elections - An evaluation of democracy and the rule of law in Putin's Russia' at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 6, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Former Belgian PM Verhofstadt Announces European Parliament Presidency Bid
    Lambsdorff speculated that former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal alliance in the European Parliament, could win if new alliances were forged.

    According to VoteWatch poll, released on Tuesday, Tajani, who served as a spokesman for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is projected to win the first round of elections with 216 votes out of 749, with Gianni Pittella, who heads the center-left faction in the European Parliament, coming in second with 192 votes. The survey put Verhofstadt in fourth place with 70 votes, behind Helga Stevens from the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.

