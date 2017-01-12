Minsk Agreements Right Way to Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Spanish Prime Minister

MADRID (Sputnik) — The implementation of the Minsk agreements is a necessary condition for settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the Normandy Four members are making an important contribution to achieve this goal, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after a meeting with his Irish counterpart on Thursday.

"We share the common position regarding Ukraine and the Minsk agreements is the right way for stabilization of the country. We support the important work, which France and Germany are doing within the so-called Normandy Four format," Rajoy told reporters after talks with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Madrid.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of a coup.

In February 2015, the two sides reached a peace agreement after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Kiev has been reluctant to implement a number of Minsk deal provisions.