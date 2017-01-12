'Without Russia We Cannot Fight Terrorism' - PACE President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All 47 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) should be part of the Assembly, including Russia, PACE President Pedro Agramunt said Thursday.

"I am the chair of the Assembly that represents 47 members, not 46, and I want the Assembly to be full-fledged… The absence of one of them [Russia] prevents us from saying that we present all the continent," Agramunt said at the Gaidar Forum.

Europe, particularly PACE, cannot conduct a successful anti-terrorism fight without Russia, Agramunt said.

"Europe and the world counter the whole range of challenges and no country can do it on its own. No matter all our differences we seek the same aims… without Russia we cannot fight terrorism, we cannot defeat it, we have to cooperate," he said.

Russia Unlikely to Present Credentials to PACE in January

Russia is unlikely to present its credentials during the upcoming session of PACE, Agramunt said.

"We have a very grave issue. As you know, a range of rights have been taken from Russia, the right of vote in this or that divisions of the Assembly and Russia has decided not to participate in the work of the Council of Europe," Agramunt said.

"Since that, we have no Russian representative in PACE, this situation is likely to repeat itself in January. We have 47 members, but we know that Russia is unlikely to present its credentials for the participation, because its [full-fledged] participation is being debated by several members of the Assembly," he said.

