Date of EU Final Approval of Visa-Free Regime With Georgia Yet Undefined

Earlier in the day, the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament approved visa-free access to the bloc for Georgia, with the visa-free regime being approved with 42 "yes" votes and two against.
"After it will be approved by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, the approval of the European Council is needed. But I cannot say when it will happen," the source close to European Parliament member Mariya Gabriel, who prepared a special report on visa-free regime to Georgia, said when asked if the final decision could be taken at the EU summit in March.
Earlier in the day, Gabriel called on the Council of the European Union "to terminate the internal technical procedures as soon as possible" so that the parliament could vote on the matter at a plenary session in February and "thus send a clear and concrete signal to all Georgian citizens."
In December 2016, the Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the Council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)