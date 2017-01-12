French Court Orders Release of Former Kosovo Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lawyer of Haradinaj now intends to void Interpol alert on former Kosovo prime minister and Serbian extradition request, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.
"These accusations that came from Serbia are purely political. What you are doing here is an abuse of law," Hardinaj is quoted as saying in front of the tribunal, in French.
Haradinaj, who has consistently denied Serbian allegations, served as a rebel commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict.
