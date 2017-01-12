French Court Orders Release of Former Kosovo Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lawyer of Haradinaj now intends to void Interpol alert on former Kosovo prime minister and Serbian extradition request, according to the BFMTV broadcaster.

"These accusations that came from Serbia are purely political. What you are doing here is an abuse of law," Hardinaj is quoted as saying in front of the tribunal, in French.

© AFP 2016/ ARMEND NIMANI Serbia to Demand Extradition of Former Kosovo Militia Commander

Haradinaj, now the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) was detained on January 4 by police at Basel Mulhouse Freiburg airport in eastern France due to a Serbian arrest warrant that alleges that he committed war crimes during his time as a guerrilla commander.

Haradinaj, who has consistently denied Serbian allegations, served as a rebel commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict.