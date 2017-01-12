Moscow Hopes All Involved in Russian Ambassador's Murder to Be Held Accountable

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow hopes that all those involved in the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov will be held accountable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The investigation, which is carried out by Turkish law enforcement agencies in close cooperation with the Russian investigation group continues. According to available information, a few people have been detained on suspicion of involvement in this terrorist act," Zakharova said.

"We hope that all its organizers and accomplices will be identified and brought to account," she said.

Andrei Karlov was shot and killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara on December 19. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.