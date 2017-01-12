UK Police Classify Home Secretary’s Speech on Immigrants as 'Hate Incident'

© AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN UK Should Adopt Canadian System of Immigrants' Integration - Lawmakers

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Rudd came under a barrage of criticism for being xenophobic after proposing last October that UK-based firms disclose what percentage of foreign workers they employ. She also suggested tightening up the test companies take before recruiting from abroad to "ensure people coming here are filling gaps in the labor market, not taking jobs British people could do."

Joshua Silver, an Oxford professor, reported Rudd to West Midlands Police, who have recently told him the incident had been recorded as a "non-crime hate incident," according to The Times newspaper.

The minister defended herself last year saying the British society should be able to discuss immigration. "And if we do talk about immigration don’t call me a racist," she added.

Rudd’s proposal was condemned by several high-profile business leaders, including the British Chambers of Commerce, as well as by ordinary Britons. Critics called it an attempt to make diversity in the workplace a badge of shame on companies.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!