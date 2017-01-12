Russia Views US Military Buildup in Europe As Threat - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow views the buildup of US military presence in Europe near the Russian borders as a threat and has a negative attitude toward it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Polish Defense Ministry spokesman Bartholomew Misiewicz said nearly 1,000 servicemen and some equipment of a US tank brigade arrived in the country.

"Any country may perceive and will perceive negatively the buildup of foreign military presence near its borders," Peskov told reporters.

"This is how we perceive it. We are viewing it as a threat to us," he said.