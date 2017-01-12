German Economy Grows by 1.9% in 2016 on Higher Spending Thanks to Refugees

"One of the reasons for this strong growth is that a large number of people seeking refuge immigrated, which resulted in considerable costs. Final consumption expenditure rose a total 2.5%," the federal agency said in a report.
Germany’s performance was slightly better than in 2015 and in 2014 when the economy expanded respectively by 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent. The preliminary estimate for 2016 also shows a 0.5 percent improvement on the average 1.4 percent in the past ten years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More spending, more debt...
Marques rouges