Belgian Judge Charges Two Suspects Over Supplying Fake Papers to Paris Attackers

Farid K. and Meryem E. B. appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after they were detained in a Brussels suburb, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported.
Meryem E. B. was accused of forgery and using false papers, according to the outlet. She was set free under certain conditions.
Bakraoui is suspected of being behind the November 13, 2015, gun and bomb attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. He detonated an explosive vest inside a Brussels metro train. The March 22, 2016, attacks at a Brussels railway station and an airport claimed 32 lives.
