Belgian Judge Charges Two Suspects Over Supplying Fake Papers to Paris Attackers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Belgian judge has charged a man and a woman with supplying false papers to an Islamist who helped organize the 2015 Paris attacks and later blew himself up in Brussels, local prosecutors said Thursday.

Farid K. and Meryem E. B. appeared in court on Wednesday, a day after they were detained in a Brussels suburb, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported.

Meryem E. B. was accused of forgery and using false papers, according to the outlet. She was set free under certain conditions.

Farid K. will remain in custody after he was charged with participating in activities of a terrorist group, in addition to forging documents that he allegedly gave to Khalid El Bakraoui, a dead Islamist.

Bakraoui is suspected of being behind the November 13, 2015, gun and bomb attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. He detonated an explosive vest inside a Brussels metro train. The March 22, 2016, attacks at a Brussels railway station and an airport claimed 32 lives.