EU Parliament Committee Approves Vise-Free Regime With Georgia

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The visa-free regime was approved with 42 "yes" votes and two against, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from Brussels.
In December 2016, the Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the Council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.
Thursday's home affairs committee vote will now have to be approved by the majority of the European Parliament lawmakers.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)