12 January 2017
    Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2017

    Everything You Wanted to Know About Migrants But Were Afraid to Ask in Italian

    Europe
    Immigration has recently become a hot issue in Italy. However, the topic is shrouded in myths and taboos. The use of such descriptions as 'illegal immigrant' is often branded as politically incorrect, if not racist. Hence the three authors have written an analysis of what the local residents should know about the situation but are forbidden to say.

    Afghans who were deported from Germany exit the Kabul International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
    If Europe Doesn't 'Change Its Refugee Policy, It is Destined to Collapse'
    Three Italian authors, Gianandrea Gaiani, Gian Carlo Blangiardo and Giuseppe Valditara have recently written an analysis of what the local residents should know about immigration but are forbidden to say in Italy.

    "Immigration, everything we should know" is the title of the essay, which attempts to explain the difference between legal and illegal immigration and its positive and negative effects onto their country.

    The book offers a comprehensive analysis of the phenomenon, citing as an example Ancient Rome, an Italian civilization which, as early as the 8th century BC, consolidated representatives of numerous races and religions under only one condition: have respect for the Roman law and observe it.

    Sputnik Italia sat down with one of the authors, journalist and editor-in-chief of Italian website Analisi Difesa (Defense Analysis) Gianandrea Gaiani to talk about the phenomenon of immigration.

    "Illegal immigration is closely intertwined with security and terrorism. It is being guided and controlled by the groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIL/Daesh)," he told Sputnik.

    Migrants wait in line to receive free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017
    What Went Wrong: Why Europe is Unable to Reap Benefits of Immigration
    Many migrants reach Italy from the Libyan city of Sabratha, one of the Daesh strongholds which the Americans were bombing last February, he explained.

    European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol, Great Britain and the US are ringing the alarm: according to their data, jihadists, extremists and potential terrorists are flooding Europe with the inflow of migrants, the journalist said.

    Back in 2012, Libya's public prosecution office presented evidence that the migrant flow through the Libyan Desert is being controlled by one of the al-Qaeda affiliates in Northern Africa.

    Moreover, illegal immigration leads to disorders in European cities and turmoil in refugee camps when illegal Islamic migrants refuse to eat certain food and claim that the law of Islam is not respected in places where they reside.

    The migration influx creates problems within European society because the money allocated for the support of migrants who do not have any legal right to enter Europe are taken from the European social funds.

    The book also offers several solutions to the problem. It cites as an example the migration policies in Australia, where migrants are not only being sent back to their countries but, under certain conditions, are being sent out to less attractive countries.

    With regards to Italy, the authors suggest that Italians should provide aid to Libyan migrants suffering at sea, especially children and pregnant women, bring them to Italy for treatment, but then send them back to Libya immediately afterwards.

    The Italian government should undertake certain political measures to cope with the problem.

    The authors, however, note that immigration doesn't just have negative consequences. Its positive effects, however, are only realized when a society has the right to choose which migrants to accept.  As long as the migration inflows are being guided and controlled by criminals, Islamic terrorists and extremists, there is nothing to talk about.

    Anti-migrants protesters hold banners reading 'Stop Immigration' on June 26, 2015 in Brno, Czech Republic during an anti-Islam and immigration rally
    Muslim Migrants Unwilling to Integrate Into European Society - Czech President
    Using the example of Ancient Rome, Professor Giuseppe Valditara reviews how it benefited from migrants by culturally assimilating those who wished to come. Ancient leaders understood that if they allowed just anyone to come, it would have threatened the Roman Empire and its capital. 

    The only ones who can be integrated are those who wish to integrate.

    However, nowadays there are Islamic migrants who come not to assimilate but to impose their own rules and social model on Europe.

    The book also provides different research and poll data which rings alarm. In France, for example, 50 % of young migrants say that French laws do not apply to them and they opt to live under Sharia law. This can only mean more disorders and turmoil to come, it states.

