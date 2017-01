A snowman on the line in the north German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has caused 5,000 euros ($5,300) of damage to a train, the German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

The 1.5 meter snowman was on the train track near the town of Wesenburg. When the driver saw it he carried out an emergency stop, because he couldn't be sure there wasn't a person alongside the snowman.

The emergency brake caused 5,000 euros damage to the train's brake system, but nobody was injured. Local police said they are searching for three suspects in connection with the incident, whose identities have not been established.