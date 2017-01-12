US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says

"I am convinced that the US and Europe can also work together well under Trump for the preservation of peace and freedom. I want to give the new US president the chance to do so," Macron told the Westfalenpost daily on Thursday.
He added that it is in the interests of Trump to cooperate with the European Union because of similar values and economic structures.
Earlier this month, Belgium's former Foreign Minister Louis Michel stressed that Western countries are making a geopolitical mistake by isolating themselves from Russia.
Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has been highly critical of certain US foreign policy aspects and has made a number of statements on the need to restore ties with Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Macron is a French spoiled brat from France. If he becomes the face of France, you will get a glimpse of why England waged a 1100 year war against that country just to keep this guy from happening. Viva La Pen!!
marcanhalt