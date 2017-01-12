US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French presidential candidate, former economy minister Emmanuel Macron believes that the United States and Europe can preserve their positive relations during the presidency of Donald Trump.

"I am convinced that the US and Europe can also work together well under Trump for the preservation of peace and freedom. I want to give the new US president the chance to do so," Macron told the Westfalenpost daily on Thursday.

He added that it is in the interests of Trump to cooperate with the European Union because of similar values and economic structures.

Earlier this month, Belgium's former Foreign Minister Louis Michel stressed that Western countries are making a geopolitical mistake by isolating themselves from Russia.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has been highly critical of certain US foreign policy aspects and has made a number of statements on the need to restore ties with Russia.