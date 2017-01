BELGRADE (Sputnik) – A passenger and a freight train collided on Wednesday near the Sajlovo-Kisac railway station of the Belgrade-Novi Sad line, RTV (Radio-Television of Vojvodina) said.

Four passengers were gravely injured, while 18 others sustained minor injuries, RTV cited Novi Sad ambulance service director Bogdan Zivanovic as saying.

"The most important thing is that there are no victims or life-threatening injuries," Zivanovic stressed.

The injured have been taken to the Clinical Center of Vojvodina.