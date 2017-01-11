Members' Powers Unthreatened by Potential EU Self-Financing - European MP

According to the press service of the European Parliament, a report, prepared by the Monti Group, on the European Union potentially financing itself will be presented on Thursday.
"Of course this will be the finance ministers’ argument, but it’s an argument based on bad faith. There’s not going to be a transfer of power at all," Lamassoure said, commenting on possible fears that EU institutions would gain advantage over member states.
"But if you have as a basis an indirect tax, be it VAT or a carbon tax etc., the resources coming from this tax increase automatically with annual economic growth. So without making new political decisions and without increasing the relative burden for the tax payer, you will get more money," Lamassoure said.
The report argues in favor of the indirect taxation of imported goods from nations with high emissions, or the auctioning of revenue from border control, the digital single market, or energy efficiency.
