Hard Brexit May Cripple UK Higher Education, Benefit Other European Universities

"It [hard Brexit] would probably be the biggest disaster for the university sector for many years," Alistair Fitt, vice-chancellor of Oxford Brookes University, told an education select committee, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.
According to the newspaper, Fitt also said that the government had mostly avoided asking for universities' opinions on Brexit.
The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.
